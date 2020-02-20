The district attorney’s office filed an amended complaint against Angelina Sanchez Wednesday morning.
Sanchez appeared in District Court Wednesday afternoon for a scheduled status conference.
One of the six counts against her of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 6 felony, was amended to a lesser charge of cruelty to animals, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Salida police seized 15 Chihuahua-mix dogs from Sanchez’s home July 23 on a search warrant based on information that a number of dogs were being neglected.
At the time, five dead dogs and a dead rabbit were discovered on the premises.
Sanchez is now charged with five counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and 16 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
She also faces a charge of violating the conditions of her bail bond when nine additional dogs were discovered Aug. 25 at another house connected to Sanchez. She was allowed only one dog under bond conditions.
Sanchez is next due to appear in court at 11 a.m. March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.