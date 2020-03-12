While the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is still awaiting the results from Wednesday’s COVID-19 test, they have confirmed that the individual being tested is a staff member at the hospital.
HRRMC public relations manager Allison Gergley said that Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lab runs tests twice a day, so they are hoping to receive the results later today.
The hospital held an all-staff meeting, closed to the public, this afternoon.
