Several San Luis Valley law enforcement agencies arrested three suspects who were wanted in connection with a carjacking and assault that injured one person Saturday in Chaffee County.
The suspects were identified as Desirae Montano, 26, Joe Ray Anthony Aragon, 20, and Danny DeHerrera, 20, all of whose residences were unknown.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a press release that the carjacking was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 285 and CR 270. The sheriff’s office, Colorado State Patrol and Salida and Buena Vista police responded.
When deputies arrived they learned that two motorists in separate vehicles had stopped to help three unknown people who had been involved in a one-car crash at that location.
When they stopped to help, they were met by a person with a weapon, Spezze reported. One of the motorists was able to drive to safety, but the second motorist was held at gunpoint and then pulled from his vehicle and physically assaulted.
Spezze said the victim was able to escape, and the three suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, where Spezze said he was in stable condition.
The vehicle driven by the suspects that was involved in the crash was found to be a stolen vehicle from New Mexico.
Spezze said San Luis Valley law enforcement agencies spotted the suspects in the carjacked vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspects were eventually taken into custody and transported to the Saguache County Detention Facility.
All three face Chaffee County charges including first-degree assault, felony menacing and aggravated motor vehicle theft. They also face numerous charges in connection with the motor vehicle crash, possession of the stolen vehicle from New Mexico and the high-speed pursuit.
