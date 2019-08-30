Local middle school students have the opportunity to learn about the river in their backyard through the free Stream Explorers program, which will begin a new group of sessions Sept. 13.
Sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Salida Recreation, the program for fifth through eighth grades will meet on Fridays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4. The last session will go to 2 p.m. and include fishing.
Stream Explorers is a statewide Trout Unlimited curriculum that provides an introduction to stream ecology, fly tying and fly fishing, according to a press release.
The program provides opportunities for youth to have several hands-on, science-oriented experiences with living aquatic organisms as well as develop basic fly tying and fly fishing skills.
Participants meet at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park, and on the last Friday shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location.
Registration is required and spots are limited. Register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
Freeport McMoRan and Colorado Parks and Wildlife also support the program.
