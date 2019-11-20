Friday is the deadline for taking the city’s community survey on the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) master plan.
“We are trying to get as many people as possible to answer our survey,” Ryan Wiegman, recreation coordinator, said in a press release.
The survey can be found online at bit.ly/salidaPR-survey and on the Salida Rec website and Facebook page.
In addition, a public meeting on the PROST plan will take place at 6 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The meeting will provide an update on the PROST process, and the survey will be administered at the meeting.
