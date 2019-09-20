Longfellow wins!

Denver – Longfellow Elementary School was awarded the Succeeds Prize for transformational impact in an elementary school at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna accepted the award in the company of Longfellow staff members.
McKenna acknowledged the success of Longfellow students and the community of Salida, saying, “nicely done.”
Two other Colorado schools were finalists for the award, Aurora Quest K-8 and Manassa Elementary School.
The award was presented by Rodrigo Monroy, vice president and chief counsel international of TTEC, sponsor of the award.
A $15,000 prize accompanied the award, which McKenna said will be used for students and teachers at the school, but there is no immediate plan for the prize.
He said the award “affirms what an amazing group of people we have at the school and in the community that can take care of our kids and help them be the best they can be.”
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn said the award means the trust the community has given the district has been well invested.
“The school board’s vision of an educational community can be realized by loving one kid at a time,” he said. “Longfellow has proven it by being named the best in the state.”
School board member Jeannie Peters said the evening was one of the best nights as a board member that she could imagine. She said it was exciting to see Longfellow succeed and win an award it deserves.
The ceremony was broadcast live on KUSA 9News.
The statewide Succeeds Prize is presented jointly by Colorado Succeeds, 9News and mindSpark Learning.
The transformational impact award is given to public schools making transformational gains in academic achievement.
