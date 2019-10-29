by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
James “Jaime” Stewart has been caught and is now back behind bars at the Saguache County Jail.
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office reported Stewart escaped from the jail Saturday evening after he was let out of his cell to make a phone call. After the call, Stewart sprinted down a hallway, through the library and then kicked open a door to reach the exterior where he escaped. He took off his orange jail clothes as he fled.
Stewart was on the loose for less than two days.
Carol Gustin, senior dispatcher with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, said Stewart was caught Monday in Saguache County without incident.
