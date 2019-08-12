The Chaffee County Fair is over, but for 29 local 4-H members the fair season isn’t quite done, as they prepare to send their projects to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo at the end of the month.
Projects earning champion, reserve grand champion and grand champion ribbons in their class are eligible to be shown at the State Fair.
Several of the youngsters have more than one project to show, bringing the total number of entries for Chaffee County to 39.
This year’s 4-H entries to State Fair are:
Jack Baker – Shooting Sports – Shotgun – junior.
Elliana Brooker – Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – junior.
Erica Cauthron – Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior and Leathercraft: Unit 8 – senior.
Benjamin Clayton – Shooting Sports: Archery – intermediate.
Rosalyne Cope – Veterinary Science: Unit 2 – intermediate.
Lilah Crawford – Visual Arts: Level 1 (drawing) – junior and Visual Arts: Level 2 (painting) – junior.
Sophie Ellsworth – Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – intermediate.
Caitlyn Ganskow – Cake Decorating: Unit 3 – intermediate and Heritage Arts: Unit 3 (needle arts) – intermediate.
Tristan Ganskow – Robotics and Engineering: Unit 6 (platform advanced) – senior.
Evelyn Hachmann – Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – intermediate.
Raymond Harvey – Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – intermediate.
Max Hunt – Robotics and Engineering: Unit 5 (platform intermediates) – intermediate.
Jeffrey Johns-Roberts – Entomology: Unit 7 (advanced) – senior.
Kaylee Johnson – Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – junior and Clothing Construction: STEAM 2 – junior.
Kyndra Johnson – Clothing Construction: STEAM 3 (advanced) – intermediate and Clothing Construction: Unit 8 (recycled clothing) – intermediate.
Madelyn Johnson – Food and Nutrition: Unit 2 (Cooking 201) – junior.
Kaitlyn Jones – Heritage Arts: Unit 2 (knitting) – junior and Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – junior.
Tristan Jones – Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – intermediate and Woodworking: Unit 3 – intermediate.
Aberlyn Leon – Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – junior.
Maya Magee – Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior and Visual Arts: Unit 2 – senior.
Chase Shellabarger – Leathercraft: Unit 9 (braiding and untooled) – junior and Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – junior.
Tanner Shellabarger – Cake Decorating: Unit 1 – junior.
Kolina Skoglund – Shooting Sports: Archery – junior.
Trinity Stearns – Food and Nutrition: Unit 2 (Cooking 201) – senior.
ShyAnne Tweddell – Ceramics: Unit 6 (hand-constructed stoneware) – senior.
Tucker Tweddell – Shooting Sports: Shotgun – intermediate.
Olivia Van Dyke – Cake decorating: Unit 2 – junior.
Josiah Wertz – Woodworking: Unit 2 – intermediate.
Shiloh Wertz – Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – intermediate and How Design and Décor – intermediate.
The Colorado State Fair will run from Aug. 23-Sept. 2 in Pueblo. For more information visit coloradostatefair.com.
For information about Chaffee County 4-H visit chaffee.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.