Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized a bear that a Colorado Springs resident said entered her home Sunday morning through a screen door.
CPW reported in a press release that officers were called to a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood on Spirerock Path Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. When the officers arrived, they discovered a 150-pound male bear still inside the home, sitting on the resident’s couch.
The bear entered the home by ripping a patio screen door. The resident was cooking bacon and was able to safely exit her home through her front door when she saw the bear was entering her property.
CPW wildlife officers reported a birdfeeder was outside the home and cat food was by the patio screen door, which could have attracted the bear to the home.
CPW wildlife officers previously had relocated the bear from a Northeast Region neighborhood, but it managed to make its way into a populated neighborhood to look for food. After assessing the situation, wildlife officials euthanized the bear to protect residents from potentially dangerous attacks and additional property damage.
“It’s always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”
Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, garbage, birdseed or other attractants. A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can learn to open doors, destroy property or even become aggressive toward humans.
For more information on how to be bear aware, visit cpw.state.co.us for educational materials on Bear-Proofing Your Home and Living with Wildlife.
