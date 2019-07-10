Potential pet-parents have an opportunity to save a life and some money from now through Saturday with Ark-Valley Humane Society’s “Let Freedom Ring” Adoption Frenzy.
During the promotion the shelter will waive the adoption fee on animals that are 7 months old or older.
“This is a promotion to encourage the adoption of adult animals,” Emy Luebbering, AVHS outreach coordinator, said.
The event is the no-kill shelter’s way of clearing space for extra pets that may come into the shelter during the summer months.
“We did this last year,” Luebbering said. “It’s not a yearly thing – we just do it when we think it’s a good time.”
To participate, potential adopters should visit the shelter to check out the animals, fill out an adoption questionnaire, and if the animal and the adopter are a good fit, the pet gets to go home that day.
“It’s also good to speak with an adoption counselor,” Luebbering said. “But if everything is a good fit for the person and the pet, the pet goes home and we waive the adoption fee.”
For more information about the adoption event, call 719-395-2737 or visit the shelter at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.