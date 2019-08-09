Sheriff John Spezze said Thursday that no arrest has been made in the shooting of a Poncha Springs man Monday.
Spezze said the person taken into custody following the death of Vincent Stephen is not being held at this time.
An investigation is underway to discover the circumstances that led to the shooting, including autopsy and toxicology reports, which may take weeks, he said.
When the investigation is complete, Spezze said the case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
