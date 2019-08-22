Trevor Martineau pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, Wednesday in District Court.
Martineau, a former Buena Vista Correctional Facility guard, was arrested July 2 after investigators found a quantity of controlled substances wrapped in a burrito in his lunchbox.
He originally faced five felony charges in connection with the case.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted the plea, although he said he was hesitant to do so given the nature of the charges against Martineau.
Under the plea agreement the maximum sentence possible would be two years in prison followed by one year of parole.
Murphy ordered a presentencing evaluation and set a sentencing date of 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.