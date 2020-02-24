Shoppers in some Salida stores are being offered an alternative to plastic shopping bags: free bags made of recycled T-shirts.
The T-shirt bags were created by Karen Lundberg and Peggy Barnholt and are being promoted by Chaffee Green, part of Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
The two have been creating the bags for about a year.
Lundberg said the inspiration for the idea came from friend, Penny Wilken, who had seen something similar while on vacation called Boomerang Bags.
Boomerang Bags began in Australia as a way to reduce plastic used by consumers, which eventually found its way into landfills and oceans.
Post-consumer fabric and other materials were used to create alternative reusable shopping bags, which could be kept or washed and redonated.
Starting with that concept, Lundberg and Barnholt got the idea of using clean discarded T-shirts to make reusable shopping bags in Salida.
A similar group in Buena Vista makes reusable shopping bags from feed bags, which are available at City Market.
Lundberg said they get T-shirts from donations and sometimes from Caring & Sharing.
She and Barnholt wash the shirts and cut off the sleeves and collars, then the shirts are sewn into bags.
At first Barnholt’s mother was sewing all the bags, but now Oveja Negra has stepped in and is sewing most of the bags for free.
Lundberg said when she was principal of Crest Academy, one of the student projects was to figure out the rate of plastic bag use in Salida.
The students estimated about 6,000 plastic bags were being used daily in the city.
At one point they made a plastic bag chain and stretched it around Tenderfoot Mountain as a visual display of the number of bags being used.
Lundberg said Sustainable Salida’s shopping bag campaign has helped with the problem, but she wanted to offer something else.
She said so far about 3,000 T-shirt bags have been made and passed out to shops for customer use.
Some of the businesses using the T-shirt bags include Kaleidoscope Toys, Vital Living, Salida Mountain Sports, Little Red Tricycle, Free the Monkey, Fattees and Maverick Potter.
LaGree’s in Poncha Springs also features a rack of the bags, which are available free for shoppers.
Lundberg said it’s surprising how many people are interested in the topic of plastic bag use and solutions.
She said the T-shirt bag makers are just doing “our little part.”
Anyone interested in donating T-shirts to the program, helping to make the bags or carrying the bags for customers can contact Lundberg at klundberg@centurylink.com.
