A winter storm is predicted to bring heavy snow and windy conditions to the high country today.
The National Weather Service predicted significant wind-driven snow will continue through tonight across the eastern Sawatch and western Mosquito ranges as well as Lake County.
Storm total snowfall amounts of 10 to 30 inches will be possible across the mountains with 8 to 16 inches across central Lake County.
Widespread blowing and drifting snow can be expected.
Locally the storm is predicted to bring blustery conditions with winds of 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph but little snowfall in the Salida area.
Another round of snow is expected to spread into the Continental Divide Saturday night then expand into the southeast mountains as another system impacts the region.
Heavy snow with strong winds is predicted for Park County and the north central mountains today. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches are possible, and driving conditions are expected to be treacherous.
Colorado Department of Transportation suggests checking road and weather conditions before setting out.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche watch in effect for most areas of the northern and central mountains including the Sawatch Range, Ruby Range, Elk Mountains, Park Range and Mosquito Range.
Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop today in the Sawatch Range as heavy snow falls on old, weaker layers.
The avalanche danger rating is expected to reach high (Level 4), very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
Additionally, the forecast includes northwest winds of 30-35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Those winds along with heavy snowfall will build sensitive wind-drifted slabs and rapidly load buried weak layers, increasing the avalanche danger, CAIC predicted.
Large avalanches will become very easy to trigger. During periods of heavy snowfall avalanches will release naturally.
Travel in or under avalanche terrain is not recommended today as heavy snow accumulates.
For current weather conditions visit weather.gov.
For current road conditions visit cotrip.org.
For avalanche information visit colorado.gov/avalanche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.