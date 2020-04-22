Salida’s Extraordinary Teen Council (ETC) has developed a new Instagram page under the account name @etc_art_gallery where local youth can submit their artwork.
Dibby Olson, youth program coordinator for Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, said the account is meant to give local youth a chance to connect and share their work through a creative outlet.
Those interested in submitting their work should message the account directly with a picture or video of their art. All submissions will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local businesses drawn every two weeks.
A new piece must be submitted to be entered into each new drawing.
The page will go on indefinitely, even after COVID-19 regulations are eased.
All submissions must be age appropriate with no lewd content or glorification of drugs or alcohol. Pieces will include artist names and Instagram handles in the caption unless stated otherwise.
ETC is a youth organization that encourages local teens to live healthy, substance-free lifestyles through events, the Teen Wellness Voucher and the Teen Discount Pass. The group is based at Salida High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.