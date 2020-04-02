Last week, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This package is primarily aimed at helping the economy weather the recession triggered by our “social distancing” in response to COVID-19.
I’ve listed a few provisions that might have a direct impact on you and your family. If your family is in need, I urge you to take advantage of these benefits.
Federal unemployment benefits have been extended $600 a week for four months. This is separate and possibly in addition to whatever you are entitled to by the state. The $600 per week for four months also includes self-employed individuals who are not normally covered by unemployment benefits.
The previously not-included individuals include independent contractors, freelancers, workers seeking part-time work, workers who do not have a long enough work history to qualify for state unemployment insurance benefits and workers who have exhausted their standard state unemployment insurance benefits.
Typically, workers are entitled to up to 26 weeks of benefits under state law. The CARES Act makes available an additional 13 weeks of benefits.
There is $450 million allotted for the Emergency Food Assistance Program to help food banks across the country. Lawmakers also agreed to an additional $15.5 billion for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding. This money will help cover the expected cost of new applications to the program as a result of COVID-19.
Also, for the most vulnerable in our population, there is $7 billion that covers affordable housing and homelessness programs.
Since we are home due to Colorado’s stay-at-home order, some of us are watching a lot of television. I’m sure you have heard of the stimulus payment this act is providing as it has been covered daily. In the coming weeks the Treasury Department will begin sending payments to Americans who have a work-eligible Social Security number. If you elected to have a refund or tax liability electronically deposited or withdrawn from your bank account, the stimulus payment will be directly deposited into this same account. If you have not established this with the IRS, your check will be coming in the mail.
Unfortunately, you need to protect yourself from stimulus payment scams. Be aware that the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Department or any other government agency will not contact you by phone to collect information for stimulus payment processing. Period.
Government agencies will not email or text you to collect information for stimulus payment processing. Watch for suspicious emails or texts with links or attachments requesting information for processing stimulus deposits or checks. If you receive one, do not click the link or open the attachment. It’s a scam. Delete it.
State agencies will also not call, email or text you to collect information or a fee to process a stimulus payment. To date, no state has introduced their own version of a stimulus payment.
As of now, we are only aware of one communication a taxpayer will receive from the IRS. No later than 15 days after distributing a stimulus payment, the IRS is required to mail a notice to the taxpayer indicating the payment amount, whether the payment was mailed or deposited and a phone number to call if the taxpayer did not receive the payment.
Victims or targets of stimulus payment scams should report it immediately to the Federal Trade Commission, ftc.gov/complaint.
We all need comfort, kindness, and compassion. Fear and anxiety about this disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and our community stronger. Life will find balance; we just need to have patience.
