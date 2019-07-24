The official start of the fall high school sports season is just around the corner: Aug. 12 is the first day most teams can hold official practices, while boys’ golf teams can officially start hitting the greens a week earlier on Aug. 5.
Before the official practices begin, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team will participate in a nonmandatory fitness camp from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5-9 at Ben Oswald Park, helping the players prepare for the upcoming season.
“The fitness element is crucial to prevent debilitating injuries,” Oswald said. “If they can’t make it, that’s fine. There’s no strikes against them – I just want them to come in fairly fit.”
Oswald said the first 1½ hours of the camp will be straight fitness workouts. Then, after a break, the players will come back and play some fitness-oriented games.
“You don’t learn the game unless you play it,” Oswald said. “They’ll be working hard, but I try to make it as enjoyable as possible.”
The fitness camp costs $30 to attend. Athletes don’t need to preregister; they can just show up at the first workout.
The following week, the team will begin its official practices with two-a-days on Aug. 12-16.
The boys will practice in the morning from 9-11 a.m. and then in the evening from 5-7 p.m. during the week of two-a-days.
On Aug. 17, the Spartans will welcome Steamboat Springs, Battle Mountain and Colorado Academy to town for some scrimmages to continue preparing for the season. The scrimmages will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Salida will play all three teams in games with 25-minute halves.
The team’s first game will be Aug. 29 at home against Cañon City.
“It’s going to be a great year,” Oswald said. “I’m so jazzed.”
