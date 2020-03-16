The city of Salida declared a local state of emergency Friday for the next 10 days in response to COVID-19.
A press release reiterated that as of now there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
The declaration is being made to implement Salida’s COVID-19 Action Plan, a tiered response meant to assist local health officials with managing potential outbreaks in the county. It can be found at cityofsalida.com.
On Sunday the city upgraded from Tier II to Tier III in the action plan.
Tier III of the plan relates to internal workings of the city and how individual departments manage meetings, public interactions and high-risk city employees. At this time, the city is encouraging everyone to primarily use digital or telephone communication when contacting city personnel, but City Hall will remain open. If in-person communication is essential, all involved parties are recommended to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.
As of Sunday, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Salida SteamPlant Event Center and Salida Rotary Scout Hut are closed to public access, and all scheduled events planned there are canceled.
Salida City Council will hold its meetings, but members of the public who wish to comment on items are encouraged to email their comments. Council meetings can be seen on Channel 191 and the city’s YouTube channel.
Council could choose to extend the declaration for up to 40 additional days at a future meeting.
The city is encouraging residents and guests to use their best judgment in social distancing by following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations, which can be found on cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Mayor P.T. Wood said he encourages the Salida and Chaffee County community to work together during this time.
