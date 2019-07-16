CR 162 was closed Monday due to damage caused by heavy rain Sunday, limiting access to the popular tourist destination of St. Elmo.
Water and mud washed out part of the road near the Mount Antero trailhead (CR 277), creating hazardous conditions for motor vehicles.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy said part of the road was still being washed out by flowing water as of Monday afternoon.
Nora Connell, co-owner of St. Elmo General Store, said she noticed a “cascade of mud” coming off the mountain between the Mount Antero trailhead and the turnoff for Alpine on her way down from St. Elmo Sunday night.
She said when her husband, Chris, drove up to open the store Monday morning before road crews came to assess the damage, he had to negotiate debris and erosion caused by water running across the road.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge closed the road Monday morning about a mile downhill from the washout.
Access to St. Elmo was cut off, except for those with four-wheel drive vehicles who were able take the Forest Service Road 292 route from Alpine west via Iron City.
Access to Alpine was via CR 292.
Connell said business at the St. Elmo store was very light Monday, but they were using the lull to “catch up on things.”
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, she said they had not heard when repairs would be done and the road reopened.
“I hope they get the road fixed and things get back to normal,” Connell said.
Stacy said there is no estimated time for opening the road as of Monday afternoon.
He said they plan to try installing a culvert today to handle the water flow, but he was unsure if that timeline would be possible or if the measure would solve the problem.
