The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced it will enact a Stage 1 fire ban effective at noon Thursday.
Abnormally warm, dry and windy conditions, coupled with fuel moisture content normally seen in June and July, warrant this response, a press release stated.
Fire ban restrictions are listed on the Fremont County website, fremontco.com, under the sheriff/detention tab.
