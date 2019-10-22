Salida High School’s Academic All-State honorees gather Monday at the school. From left front are Raley Patch, Cora “Fern” Clark, Lily Lengerich, Maria Nelson, Jake Vold, Frank DeCew and Jason Joslin. Middle: Quinn Burkley, Meaghan Carlton, Jamison Batinich, Madie Patch, Kai Brown, Reilly Stack, Nathaniel “Bean” Minor and Maislyn Haynes. Back: Sage Lau, Ben Fuller, Nicholas “Cole” Walters-Schaler, Quinn Bosanko, Finley Petit, Rodolfo “Israel” Montellano, Maximus Ferguson and Isaac LaGree. Other students honored include Isabella Chambers, Sophia Lee, Miles Murphy, Colby Pitts, Bowman Russell and Keegan Piencikowski.