Buena Vista – The Buena Vista Recreation Department will host a volunteer event to rehabilitate the pump track facility at the river park, just east of the BV Community Center, from noon to 4 p.m. June 19 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20.
Volunteers can donate their time to help spruce up the track, which was constructed more than 10 years ago.
“The goal is to rehabilitate the soil, improve the features and add a few more additions for the enjoyment of our users,” Recreation Director Earl Richmond said.
With the town’s limited budget this year, the Rec Department is relying on volunteers and the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, Richmond said.
For information and guidance on what to take, contact Richmond at 719-221-1461 or recdirector@buenavistaco.gov.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.