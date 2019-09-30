The inaugural Salida Heritage Days gave residents and visitors opportunity after opportunity to learn more about Salida and the area’s history over the weekend.
“Not many people walk around with fresh eyes and take a look at the special place we live in,” said one of the event’s organizers, Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours. “This was a couple days to celebrate our special place.”
The festival’s events were spread all over town, including Victoria Tavern, The 146 Taphouse, The Book Haven, Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, Salida Museum, Alpine Park and the Palace Hotel.
“We intentionally set up events to get people into businesses,” Chapman said. “We wanted to do something different that got people out in the community. We wanted them to see these buildings, generate some business and have them engage with the community.”
Chapman organized the event with Trisha White of the Palace Hotel and Andrea Coen of Guidestone Colorado, which operates the Hutchinson Homestead.
At The Book Haven, Jessie Smith demonstrated how to use an 1897 printing press, powered by her foot.
Dr. Duane Vandenbusche of Western Colorado University talked about the area’s mining and ski history at the Victoria Tavern.
Bob Bovee entertained families at the Hutchinson Homestead with an evening of cowboy music.
The 146 Taphouse hosted a costume party to kick off the weekend on Friday.
Tours were given of the Palace Hotel, which was built to be an earthquakeproof hotel after San Francisco was devastated by a quake and fires in 1906.
The festival culminated with a community picnic Sunday at Alpine Park with three-legged races and homemade pies.
“We didn’t have a single event that wasn’t well attended,” Chapman said.
Historical figures from Salida’s past were also walking around downtown on Saturday, including Gov. Alexander Cameron Hunt, Harriet Alexander, Byrd Fuqua, Laura Evans and Marshal Baxter Stingley.
“It was fun having them downtown,” Chapman said. “It was a good way to engage people, gave us a reason to introduce Heritage Days and it helps make the history come to life.”
The historical figures’ clothing fascinated kids, he said.
Stingley was shot and killed while attempting to arrest two people wanted for stealing cattle, and Forrest Whitman, portraying Stingley, introduced himself by telling that story.
Hunt, portrayed by Chapman, was the fourth governor of Colorado and worked for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, buying land and building towns. The story goes that Hunt’s wife named the town of Salida, formerly known as South Arkansas City, when she saw the town after emerging out of what’s now Bighorn Sheep Canyon.
Evans, portrayed by Gayle Anne Dudley, ran brothels in Salida until 1949.
D.J. DeJong’s alter ego, Alexander, co-founded the Salida Museum with the help of Fuqua, portrayed by Sue Ann Hum. Alexander was the first woman to serve on the Salida City Council, helped establish the airport and used to own a pharmacy where the F Street Five & Dime is now.
The festival also featured a poster art contest in which various local artists recreated a historic image. Michael Clark won the contest.
Salida Heritage Days celebrated the town’s 139th anniversary and also helped the organizers figure out any kinks and gauge the reception from people. With the success of the event, Chapman said next year’s event will be even bigger with more activities and costumed characters.
“Every event far exceeded what we had hoped for,” Chapman said. “The most rewarding thing is how the community embraced it. We’re just really grateful.”
