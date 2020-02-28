The 10th Mountain Division will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Lake County next week. The “ski-in daze” will honor the legacy of 10th Mountain’s winter warfare veterans, as well as the service of the division’s active-duty members.
Lake County School District third-graders will present their studies of the 10th Mountain Division today at a school assembly. Veterans and descendents will watch student presentations about the division’s history and answer students’ questions.
Friday is Ski Cooper Day. A serpentine ski-down with 10th veterans and the Colorado National Guard will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Ski Cooper. Lake County third-grade students will attend the ski-down as a culminating experience for their learning expedition about the alpine division.
A memorial ceremony at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial at the entrance to Ski Cooper will follow the ski-down, starting at 3:30 p.m. Apres-ski will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Ski Cooper Lodge with entertainment and a cash bar. An Italian buffet dinner will follow.
The day ends with a gathering at 8 p.m. at Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison Ave. in Leadville.
On Saturday, participants will head to Camp Hale for snowmobile tours, Tennessee Pass Nordic Center for a cross-country ski expedition or Ski Cooper for more downhill skiing.
