A snowbike-triggered avalanche Jan. 28 on Cottonwood Pass came within 75 yards of a groomed trail, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Saturday.
No one was injured during the avalanche.
The area is popular for trail riders, skiers, bikers and hikers.
Even those who ride, ski, bike or hike off trail can still be affected by nearby terrain and other recreationists nearby, a press release stated.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center suggests proper avalanche training and equipment for all winter recreationists.
The center classifies the avalanche danger in the Sawatch zone as moderate through today, with low avalanche danger below treeline, but moderate danger at and above treeline.
CAIC reported Sunday’s warm weather mixed with strong ridgetop winds were a good combination for cornice development, with some reports of larger cornice chunks breaking off on the warmest slopes.
Recent winds have stiffened slabs and stacked more snow on top of an already tenuous snowpack, CAIC started.
Persistent slab avalanches, which can be triggered weeks after a storm, are a main concern currently.
CAIC advises backcountry recreationists to identify and avoid steep slopes that have accumulated recent wind-drifted snow. Wind-deposited snow will feel harder underfoot or machine than the softer snow of sheltered areas. A hollow or drum-like sound from underneath also indicates harder layers sitting on softer, collapsible layers.
Avalanches have killed two people so far this season in Colorado.
Since Oct. 30, the Sawatch zone, which includes Twin lakes and the east side of Independence Pass, has reported 78 avalanche events this season.
Jason Konigsberg, CAIC avalanche forecaster, said with snowpack we have right now, avalanche danger increases with every storm we have as weak underlayers can’t handle big loads of new snow.
He said the type of avalanche triggered on Cottonwood Pass will continue to happen, especially on wind-loaded steep slopes.
Konigsberg suggests checking the CAIC forecast in the morning before setting out into the backcountry, carrying avalanche rescue gear and having training to use it properly.
For local avalanche forecasts, conditions and other information visit colorado.gov/avalanche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.