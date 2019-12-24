Many area churches will have special service times for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For those not listed, call the church for service times.
Christmas Eve services:
Grace Church
1320 D St.
Services at 3 and 5 p.m.
Child care provided for
infants- age 4.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fifth and D streets
Services at 4 and 7 p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
509 F St.
Service at 5 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
7 Poncha Blvd.
Services at 5 and 7 p.m.
River Valley Community
Fellowship
Salida SteamPlant
220 W. Sackett Ave.
Candlelight service at
5:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Church
7410 CR 140
Candlelight service at
6 p.m.
Cotopaxi Community
Church
20324 U.S. 50
Service at 6 p.m.
Cross Roads Church
10915 CR 128
Candlelight service at 6 p.m.
First United Methodist
Church
228 E. Fourth St.
Candlelight service at
6 p.m.
Episcopal Church of the
Ascension
349 E St.
Midnight Mass at
11:45 p.m.
Christmas Day services:
Episcopal Church of the
Ascension
349 E St.
Eucharist at 8:30 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fifth and D streets
Christmas Mass at 9 a.m.
