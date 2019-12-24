Many area churches will have special service times for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For those not listed, call the church for service times.

 

Christmas Eve services:

Grace Church

1320 D St.

Services at 3 and 5 p.m.

Child care provided for

infants- age 4.

 

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Fifth and D streets

Services at 4 and 7 p.m.

 

Temple Baptist Church

509 F St.

Service at 5 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

7 Poncha Blvd.

Services at 5 and 7 p.m.

 

River Valley Community

Fellowship

Salida SteamPlant

220 W. Sackett Ave.

Candlelight service at

5:30 p.m.

 

Cornerstone Church

7410 CR 140

Candlelight service at

6 p.m.

 

Cotopaxi Community

Church

20324 U.S. 50

Service at 6 p.m.

 

Cross Roads Church

10915 CR 128

Candlelight service at 6 p.m.

 

First United Methodist

Church

228 E. Fourth St.

Candlelight service at

6 p.m.

 

Episcopal Church of the

Ascension

349 E St.

Midnight Mass at

11:45 p.m.

 

Christmas Day services:

Episcopal Church of the

Ascension

349 E St.

Eucharist at 8:30 a.m.

 

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Fifth and D streets

Christmas Mass at 9 a.m.

