Salida Business Alliance has provided local small business owners online resources they could reference to cope with closures as a result of COVID-19.
During a conference call Thursday, SBA updated the community on relevant news items, data and financial relief for small businesses.
One of the resources SBA President Angel Rowell mentioned was a work-share program that gives an alternative to laying off employees by having them work fewer hours. If qualified, they may be eligible to collect part of their regular unemployment benefits. Because there will be a two- to four-week delay for payments to be received, those interested can apply for the program before their hours are reduced.
The program is said to help small businesses maintain production and quality levels as well as help them return to regular operations once the situation improves. It runs for 12 months once an application is approved, but employers can terminate it early if they so choose.
Corrine Fowler of Good Business Colorado said residents who have been laid off or had their hours reduced should apply for unemployment as soon as possible even if the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s website is having issues.
Rowell said, although she is unsure, if owners are the sole employee of their business, they might as well apply for unemployment because the worst thing the department can do is say no. The same applies to seasonal workers.
“We have to work together to continue driving the economy,” Rowell said.
Jamie Billesbach, director of Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, said business owners should reach out to their local bankers immediately to delay payments and implement quick short-term lines of credit.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering certain areas low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses. All 64 Colorado counties have been approved by Gov. Jared Polis to be included in the loan program.
The loans do not apply to agricultural enterprises, religious or charitable organizations or businesses in the cannabis industry
Eligible entities may qualify for loans up to $2 million. Interest rates are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations with terms of up to 30 years.
Loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the situation not occurred. The loans should not be used to replace lost sales or profits, to pay down long-term debts or for expansion.
Taxes due on April 15 can be deferred up to $1 million for individuals and $10 million for C corporations until July 15. Returns are due on their normal due date.
Mayor P.T. Wood is encouraging business owners to reach out to him through email with any questions. His email is pt.wood@salidaelected.com.
A list of all the resources discussed in the conference call can be found on mailchi.mp/04a8b98170ac/business-owner-resources.
