The Fremont County Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for Swissvale and Wellsville.
The Chaffee County Sheriff, meanwhile, has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents of Bear Creek Silver Heels neighborhood and for residents just west of Silver Heels Drive.
The evacuation was ordered after the fire jumped the Rainbow trail near Bear Creek.
About noon, a spot fire jumped the Rainbow trail and hit dry, receptive fuels and ran, said public information officer Rick Barton.
Firefighters have been pulled from the line and air tankers have been requested to come in and drop retardant on the fire.
Howard is still on a pre-evacuation notice at this time, and residents should be prepared to leave immediately.
The Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th St., is the evacuation center for both the Chaffee and Fremont County evacuees.
A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department.
