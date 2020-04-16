Within the last month, Chaffee County Community Foundation has raised $280,000 and distributed more than $41,000 for financial assistance through its Emergency Response Fund (ERF).
The fund has assisted 61 Chaffee County households experiencing job loss or other financial hardship due to COVID-19, according to a press release. More than 275 donors have contributed to the fund so far.
The fund’s biggest non-anonymous donors include:
• The town of Buena Vista, $32,000.
• The city of Salida, $28,000.
• Board of County Commissioners, $25,000.
• Salida School District, $20,000.
• Colorado Mountain College, $20,000.
• Fertile Ground Fund, $15,000.
• Nestlé Waters, $15,000.
• Don and Pam Dubin Charitable Fund, $10,000.
• High Country Bank, $5,000.
• Collegiate Peaks Bank, $2,000.
• Legacy Bank, $1,000.
• TBK Bank, $1,000.
• Mountain River Credit Union, $1,000.
Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, said he is grateful for the support.
“The outpouring of support has been amazing to see, and with the support of Chaffee Department of Human Services, as well as CCCF’s amazing board members, we can now approve financial aid to families within 48 hours of receiving their application,” Teipel said. “But the need in our community is great, and we need to ensure the level of support we saw initially continues.”
Applications for individual assistance and organizational support increase on a daily basis with 34 currently under review. With social distancing measures still in place, the foundation anticipates the community’s needs will overtake the fund’s current balance. Teipel asks residents who are able to do so to continue contributing either online or via check made out to CCCF with “ERF” in the memo line.
Chaffee County Community Foundation has also funded two food-related COVID-19 relief projects.
To determine eligibility, contact Chaffee County Department of Human Services by calling 719- 530-2500, emailing chaffeebenefits@state.co.us or filling out an online form linked on chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
The foundation is also offering assistance for nonprofits that have a “creative solution” to a community COVID-19-related need, or are financially impacted themselves. Nonprofit assistance can be found on grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
For more information or to donate, visit chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
