Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday that work on Monarch Pass will be postponed until Sept. 4.
Periodic closures will facilitate helicopter operations for installation of new avalanche remote-control equipment above U.S. 50 on Monarch Pass.
The one-day operation will require periodic full eastbound and westbound lane closures on U.S. 50 north of the Monarch Mount ski area between mile markers 201 and 202.
Delays will last one-half to one hour. Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time if driving the U.S. 50 route that day.
