Following on the footsteps of Monday’s rally, U.S. equities ended higher Tuesday.
Energy led the broader market, while the utilities sector lagged.
Royal Dutch Shell announced an asset write-down of up to $22 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on demand.
U.S. Treasury yields traded up slightly as prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $16.80 to $1,798.00, and crude oil prices fell $0.35 to $39.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.66 percent.
