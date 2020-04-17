Two more people have died locally from COVID-19, bringing Chaffee County’s total to six deaths as of Friday, April 17.
The latest COVID-19 case was a 67-year-old female and resident of Columbine Manor Care Center, according to a press release from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had multiple comorbidities. She was admitted to HRRMC on Monday evening for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.
“We are saddened to report another death likely due to COVID-19 complications, and we continue to treat our patients with diligence and have the utmost commitment to their care, no matter their current medical status,” said HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko in the press release.
A fifth death reportedly occurred on Thursday night, also involving a resident of Columbine Manor.
One COVID-19 positive patient is currently being treated at HRRMC.
County wide, there are currently 57 cases of COVID-19 with 42 linked to the outbreak at Columbine Manor. The Columbine outbreak is one of 100 at residential facilities around the state. The latest available tally for COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 9,047 with 391 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.