Kathryn Ruth Martin’s first husband was Albert Bursch. Incorrect information was provided to The Mail.
Vickie Sue Vigil’s email is vickiesue@avpsalida.com. News editor made the error.
Clarification: Salida woodworking artist Gary Hand is not moving out of town. His move is to another location in Salida.
The Veterans Day dinner was sponsored by Salida Elks Lodge No. 808. Reporter made the error.
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce provided seed money and support for establishment of the Heart of the Community Christmas Drive as well as funding one of the $500 scholarships available to participants. Reporter made the omission.
The Mountain Mail makes every effort to print stories accurately. If an error occurs, call the editorial staff at 539- 6691 so a correction can be printed in the next edition.
