Salida city officials will host a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Salida SteamPlant annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Residents will be asked to share their thoughts on conceptual designs for the possible future of Centennial Park and Marvin Park, according to a city press release.
Residents will also learn more about the process for developing the master plan.
For more information, call Salida Recreation Department at 719-539-6738.
