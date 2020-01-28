Annie’s Project is coming to Chaffee County.
The project features courses in agriculture business for women and have been presented to more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states, a press release stated.
The five-part discussion-based workshop brings women in agriculture together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.
The educational project is aimed at developing skills in managing and organizing critical information and through creating local networks.
Morgan Young, Colorado State University Extension agent, said this is the first time Annie’s Project has been offered in Chaffee County.
She said a few women in the area had gone to a program elsewhere a few years ago and wanted to bring it here to Chaffee County.
“There are quite a lot of women in agriculture here,” Young said.
The program is named for Annette Kohlhagen Fleck, a farm woman from northern Illinois who developed the savvy to keep the family business running and thriving by using her records to help make decisions on running the farm.
Her daughter, Ruth Hambleton, developed the project to help women learn more about “five risks” in agriculture and how to handle them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists those risks inherent in agriculture business as:
Production risk: refers to uncertain natural growth processes of crops and livestock and factors that can affect quality and quantity of commodities produced, such as weather, disease and pests.
Price or market risk: refers to uncertainty about prices producers will receive for commodities or prices they must pay for inputs. Price risk varies from commodity to commodity.
Financial risk: results when a farm business borrows money and creates an obligation to repay debt.
Institutional risk: involves uncertainties surrounding government actions – for example, tax laws, regulations for chemical use, rules for animal waste disposal and level of price and income support payments.
Human or personal risk: refers to factors such as problems with human health or personal relationships that can affect farm business such as accidents, illness, death and divorce.
For new and experienced operators, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital.
Young said in addition to helping women already engaged in agriculture, the classes could help young women interested in a future in the agriculture business.
“Women are up and coming in agriculture,” she said. “There are higher amounts of women in agriculture that ever before, running farms and ranches.”
Annie’s Project helps give women tools and an understanding of risks and knowledge about marketing products to create a productive market.
Upper Arkansas Conservation District and CSU Extension in Chaffee County will offer the course from 4:45-9 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25 and March 10 and 17 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions.
Snacks will be served before each class. Course size is limited to 15.
Deadline to register is Wednesday.
To register or for more information, contact Young at 719-539-5447 or email morgan.young@colostate.edu.
To register online, visit chaffeeannies.eventbrite.com.
For more information about the course visit AnniesProject.org.
