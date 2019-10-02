A Type 1 incident command team will take over management of the Decker Fire Friday, current incident commander Justin Yankey told a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Salida Rotary Scout Hut.

The fire had grown to more than 2,200 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Yankey’s Type 3 team will be replaced by a Type 1 team as the fire grows in complexity. When new incident commander Mark Giacoletto takes over, operations will probably move to Vandaveer Ranch, where some firefighters are already camped.