Some individuals may be more sensitive to smoke than others. Those with a sensitivity should take actions to protect themselves if they are having symptoms.
Significant smoke may remain in areas surrounding the fire.
A daily smoke forecast for Salida and the Arkansas River Valley is available at wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralColorado.
A color-coded map gives a prediction of the severity of smoke in nearby areas.
Real-time smoke information is available at tinyurl.com/DeckerFireSmoke.
Suggestions for handling smoke exposure can be found at tinyurl.com/ReduceYourSmokeExposure.
