The state of Colorado has partnered with the legal community to create a volunteer program that will connect attorneys with small businesses needing limited legal advice on COVID-19 related issues.
An informal task force of volunteer lawyers will assist businesses in areas such as financial aid compliance, leasing arrangements and business liability through individual representation and virtual webinars, a press release stated.
They are using recent survey data from local Small Business Development Centers to design webinars and match lawyers with businesses.
Businesses interested in applying for assistance or attorneys who want to volunteer can visit coloradocovidrelief.org.
