The high school spring sports season is over before any Salida Spartans got to play a single game.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its decision to cancel the season on Tuesday.
“Around the nation, more than 30 other state associations have made the difficult decision to cancel their spring season,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in a letter sent to member schools. “We hoped that Colorado medical and health data would provide reassurances that we could go in a different direction. Unfortunately that will not be the case. The spring 2020 season is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting communities across the world.”
All CHSAA festivals, performances and other competitions have also been cancelled.
The guidelines, as outlined in previous CHSAA spring moratorium communications will be in place until June 1, even if federal and state guidelines are relaxed. The association will not sanction or conduct events after June 1.
