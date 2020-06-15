Salida City Council members will consider candidates for the new seven-member Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board during their virtual work session at 6 p.m. today.
Candidates are Lisa DeYoung, Jessica Downing, Kristy Falcon, Shelley Garcia, Daryl Huschka, Connor Maher, Adam Martinez, Chris Miller, Amy Reed, Dave Unruh, Rob White and William Wooddell.
In other business, council members will discuss amendments to the city personnel manual, hear a presentation from Chaffee Common Ground about the Methodist Front Fire Mitigation Project and hear an update on Salida Farmers Market.
To register for the work session through GoToWebinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6259127577985273356. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about how to join.
