The Salida Boy Scout Troop 60 “fall season” is here. In truth, there are no scouting seasons: Scouting is a year-round activity. Fall is simply a good time for prospective scouts to see if the Salida scouting experience interests them.
The first scout meeting of the year (for ages 11-17) is at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
Here are five things to inform your decision on whether scouting is a fit for your child.
No. 1: age. Boy scouts are 11-17 years old and form a scout “troop.” For younger ages (7-11) Salida has a Cub Scout “pack.” No experience is necessary. This article focuses on Salida’s Boy Scout Troop 60.
No. 2: purpose. Scouting is about leadership, character and service. The outdoors is simply the venue. Boy Scouts are expected lead themselves, at an appropriate level, in teamwork, outdoor adventures and service projects. In Salida, we camp in all four seasons and all types of weather, building on our skills and teamwork throughout.
No. 3: outdoor activities. Boy Scouts meet weekly, at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Scout Hut, and camp once a month. The last four overnight events for Troop 60 were a Mount Yale summit and backpacking trip, a week of scout camp near Castle Rock, a multiday backpacking trip on the Rainbow Trail and a two-night campout with a 15-mile Arkansas River run.
No. 4: service projects. The last three service projects were all scout-led Eagle projects conducted in Salida. In July, Elijah Wilcox constructed a solar system mock-up on the grounds of Longfellow Elementary School. Also in July, Talmage Trujillo Jr. installed memorial benches at Frantz Lake and on the Arkansas River. In May, Jake Vold built a “ga-ga” ball pit at the Boys & Girls Club. Each project was planned, organized and led by a scout leading other scouts.
No. 5: character. Scouting is fun most of the time, but not all of the time. There will be physical challenges, social conflicts, service obligations and the uneven leadership practices of adolescents and teenagers. From this comes resiliency, social awareness and a deeper understanding of commitment and teamwork. Character will often come from exhilaration and accomplishment, but it also comes from working through sticky problems or issues.
Salida’s scouts are from the high school, middle school, Crest Academy and home school. There is no typical scout profile other than a willingness to step off and spend much time outdoors. The optimum time to enter (boy) scouts is between ages 11-13 but all ages short of 18 are welcome.
New in 2019, girls are now welcome to scout and earn the highest award, the rank of Eagle. However, a girls (only) troop must be formed for a girl to sign up. At this time, Salida does not have a girl troop. Should adult leaders be interested in forming a girl troop, current Salida adult leaders (listed below) are available to advise.
For younger boys (ages 7-10), the Cub Scout pack will start meeting in late August at 6:15 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
For Boy Scouts, contact Scoutmaster Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com or Michelle Vold at mvold321@gmail.com. For the Cub Scout pack, contact Cubmaster Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492 or email pack60salida@gmail.com.
Brian Petit is scoutmaster of Salida Boy Scout Troop 60.
