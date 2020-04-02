Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris filed formal charges against Antonio Archuleta Tuesday.
Archuleta faces three charges in relation to an incident March 25 when Archuleta allegedly spit at nurse Niel Becwar at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, when he was taken to the hospital for clearance following his arrest for a domestic violence charge.
At the time of his arrest, Archuleta told police he had “the virus.”
Archuleta is charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree, a Class 4 felony. The charge stated Archuleta “with intent to infect, injure or harm Niel Becwar, a person whom the defendant knew or reasonably should have known to be an emergency medical service provider, unlawfully and feloniously attempted to cause such person to come into contact with saliva by any means.”
He is also charged with menacing, a Class 5 felony, when he “by any threat or physical action unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly placed or attempted to place Niel Becwar in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by use of a deadly weapon or any article used or fashioned in a manner to cause a person to reasonably believe that the article was a deadly weapon, namely: the saliva of a person positive for COVID-19.”
A third charge stems from the original domestic violence incident in which Archuleta is charged with assault in the third degree, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Archuleta’s next court date is 1:30 p.m. April 15.
