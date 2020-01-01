BUENA VISTA – The town of Buena Vista has in its possession an interesting piece of American sporting history, and a meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the BV Community Center looks to open up a new discussion of how the town might use it for public recreation.
The meeting will provide information on the project to construct an ice skating rink in Buena Vista.
More specifically, to reconstruct the practice rink used by the 1980 Olympic ice hockey team who would go on to perform the “Miracle on Ice,” and to use it as a public rink in Buena Vista.
“We’ve had so many people ask about the rink, and quite a few people want to get involved with the project,” said Daniel Hamme, who purchased the rink in 2016.
“The purpose of the meeting is to get these people together, update them on the project and the plans we currently have and find ways to incorporate the community into the development of this rink,” he said.
The Miracle Rink has a board of directors behind the project and is looking to build a larger core team to bring it to fruition, Hamme said.
Hamme purchased the Miracle Rink in February 2016 and drove it to BV from Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, in two U-Haul trailers.
Town trustees agreed to provide matching funds to purchase the rink, and after a two-day trek from the Sonoran Desert to the Colorado Rockies, through a massive snowstorm on Wolf Creek Pass, Hamme deposited the rink at the Public Works facility on Gregg Drive, where it remains today.
The town has some funds donated that are being kept in a BV Rink account, and additional money has been pledged to the project, he said.
Going ahead, “we need to continue fundraising, apply for grants and plan out how best to achieve each of several phases of this project,” Hamme said.
Project needs include creation of specific construction plans and determining pricing for materials.
“There has already been some valuable networking that has taken place, and we look forward to more of this in the future on so many different aspects,” Hamme said.
Happening simultaneously is a similar drive to build a community rink in Salida, pitched for Centennial Park or Marvin Park. Hamme said the Miracle Rink group is coordinating its efforts with the Arkansas Headwaters Ice Arena.
“The meeting represents a step forward in having a more unified community effort toward making this project happen. So many people want to help,” Hamme said.
“So many people have unique skills, ideas, time and energy and professional contacts that they can lend. As the project developed, it became too much for just a few people to manage. We needed more expert involvement and more people who were passionate about making it happen.”
That was Phase 1; now on to Phase 2.
“We now have a core group of those people and room for more,” he said.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
