Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced it has canceled its July Fourth Kids’ Fishing Derby.
The annual event at Frantz Lake normally draws almost 350 people. “Even by July 4,” organizer Henry Klaiman said in a press release, “a crowd of that size is larger than we can safely plan for in the wake of COVID-19.”
More than two dozen Collegiate Peaks Chapter volunteers usually run the event, which the chapter expects to return in 2021.
Meanwhile, Klaiman said, the chapter hopes kids still get out and fish with their families this summer.
