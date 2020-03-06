Chaffee County Sheriff’s office is investigating a death of a man in the vicinity of the Avalanche Trailhead on CR 306, just west of Rainbow Lake.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of a body at that location at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
As a result of the investigation CR 306 remained closed west of Rainbow Lake until about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a press release a cause of death had yet to be determined.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said an autopsy was scheduled Friday in Colorado Springs, but results would probably not be available over the weekend.
The identity of the man was not released Friday.
Graf said he was in the process of contacting family members Friday afternoon.
Spezze stated the incident is an open and continuing investigation and there was no further information as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.