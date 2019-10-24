The Salida Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that beginning Monday the department will resume downtown two-hour parking enforcement in designated areas.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson suspended the enforcement in April after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled that the practice of chalking tires to track how long they have been parked is unconstitutional.
“The case has been at a standstill since the original ruling,” Johnson said, “and it doesn’t apply to Colorado (which is in the 10th Circuit).”
Johnson said several other municipalities are both chalking tires and using other technology to track parking times. He said Boulder and Longmont still chalk tires.
He said Salida is looking into new technology for tracking parking times.
The original suit was brought by Alison Taylor against the city of Saginaw, Michigan.
Taylor alleged that chalking violated her Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search.
The court ruled that Saginaw did not “demonstrate in law or logic, that the need to deter drivers from exceeding the time permitted for parking – before they have even done so – is sufficient to justify a warrantless search under the community caretaker rationale.”
“At the time of the search Taylor’s car was lawfully parked in a proper parking location, imposing no risk whatsoever. Because the purpose of chalking is to raise revenue, and not to mitigate public hazard, the city was not acting in its ‘role as community caretaker,’” 6th Circuit Judge Bernice Bouie Donald wrote in the court’s decision.
Johnson said in April that he thought the case might head to the Supreme Court.
