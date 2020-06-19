Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center will reopen Monday with restrictions.
Restrictions include capping access at 25 with staff, closing locker rooms and requiring everyone outside the pool to wear face coverings, a press release stated.
Swimmers can use an online system to reserve 1½ hours of pool time from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Since some amenities are not publicly available now, memberships are on hold. Guests can make an online account and purchase $5 passes to reserve access.
Information will be posted on Salidarec.com.
