Colorado ranked 16th in the number of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 per state as of Thursday, with 18,371 cases, and 18th in number of deaths with 944.
States suffering the greatest numbers of sick and dead were New York with 318,915 cases and 25,799 deaths and New Jersey with 131,915 cases and 25,779 deaths.
Alaska has the fewest cases with 372, while Wyoming has had the fewest deaths reported with 7.
The virus has now affected 59 of Colorado’s 64 counties, and 178 facilities of various types have experienced outbreaks across the state.
Hardest-hit counties in the state have been Denver County, with 3,799 cases and 199 deaths, and Arapahoe County, with 3,089 cases and 172 deaths.
Chaffee County COVID-19 numbers remained steady with 68 cases and 17 deaths as of Thursday.
