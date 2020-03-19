Calliope announced Tuesday the spring production of “Airabella, the Dancing Snowflake” has been postponed.
Due to the current closures Calliope is preparing to move its show to its summer 2020 program.
The cast will be increased and the show enlarged to add new participants.
Audition announcements will be made in May and performance dates will be in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.