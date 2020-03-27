With the implementation of the stay at home requirements issued Wednesday by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, outdoor recreation equipment and play structures are now closed in the city of Salida.
The Salida skate park is now closed.
All play structures in Marvin, Alpine, Riverside, Chisolm and other parks are closed.
All tennis and basketball courts are also closed at Alpine, Pickett’s and Centennial parks.
All pavilions and picnic areas in the city are also closed.
