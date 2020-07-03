Arkansas Valley Indivisible will hold an event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Alpine Park featuring “Cardboard Cory,” a life-sized cardboard photo cutout of Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo).
Gardner has been the junior U.S. senator for Colorado since 2015.
A press release from Arkansas Valley Indivisible stated the event is planned because “Senator Cory Gardner almost never holds a Town Hall in his home state.”
Constituents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions to “Cardboard Cory” at the event.
